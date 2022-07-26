Chief garda superintendent claims no need to hold special meeting to discuss Garda structure changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county’s Chief Garda Superintendent claims there’s no need to hold a special meeting of the County JPC – to discuss changes in Garda structures in the region.

Joint Policing Committee Chairman, Councillor Jim Cuddy is expressing disappointment in the response.

The councillor stated at yesterday’s meeting of the County Council that the changes, which would leave areas west of the Corrib without a resident Superintendent, are of major importance and urgency.

Speaking to our reporter Máirtín Ó Catháin, Councillor Cuddy explains more: