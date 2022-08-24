300 Garda use of force incidents in Galway this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been 300 recorded uses of force by Gardaí in Galway so far this year.

According to An Garda Siochana’s report for July, that is less than 4 percent of the 7,602 incidents recorded nationwide.

Every time a garda is called to an incident and uses any type of force, including putting a hand on someone to restrain them or uses handcuffs, they must report the type of force used within an incident.

The report shows that there were 41 use of force incidents reported in the Galway Division during July.