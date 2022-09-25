Garda enquiries ongoing following incidents overnight in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Garda enquiries have begun following two incidents in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and fire services responded to reports of a fire at a house just after 2am.

Damage was caused to the property but none of the occupants required hospital treatment.

Half an hour later, Gardaí and fire services attended another fire at another property in the town.

Enquiries are ongoing into both fires and anyone with any information are asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardai at (090) 9631890 or any Garda Station.