Garda division which covers Galway gets smallest allocation of new recruits

Share story:

The North Western Garda division, which includes Galway, is to be assigned 12 of the 165 new officers sworn in today

The highest intake will be in Dublin at 101

The Eastern region will get 39 while the Southern region will be assigned 14 new recruits

Meanwhile, 33 percent of An Garda Síochána’s newest recruits are women.

17 of the 165 new officers meanwhile were born outside the State.

There’ll be four further intakes into the Garda College at Templemore this year.