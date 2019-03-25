Garda Commissioner hears calls for increased resources in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Garda Commissioner has heard calls for increased resources to be allocated towards community policing in the Galway Garda division.

The calls were made as Drew Harris made a presentation to the city joint policing committee today (25/3) on the vision for policing in Ireland.

Commissioner Harris said more resources will become available to the force through initiatives such as workforce modernisation.

This involves members being displaced from office duties to more frontline roles and certain roles being transitioned to civilians.

Commissioner Harris, who is six months in the role, told the meeting Galway is a very important division to the organisation and has played a key role as a pilot area for the model of divisional policing .

The Garda Commissioner also told the meeting that zero work has been put into implementing policing for a hard border in the event of such a scenario due to Brexit.

Drew Harris said this was in line with government policy regarding a hard border scenario.

The Commissioner said preparations for Brexit are currently focused on areas such as smuggling and organised crime.