Garda Commissioner addresses meeting of City Joint Policing Committee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has addressed a meeting of the city joint policing committee this afternoon.

Commissioner Harris, who is six months in the role, told the meeting that Galway is a very important division and has played a key role as a pilot area for the model of divisional policing

Commissioner Harris delivered a presentation at City Hall this afternoon focused on the vision for policing in Ireland which he stated is centred on ‘keeping people safe’.

Photo: garda.ie