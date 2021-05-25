Garda Chief hears call for more resources in Headford area

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Garda Chief Superintendent has been urged to consider the allocation of more resources to the Headford area.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington told the county joint policing committee that there has been a rise in incidents of crime in the area in recent months.

This, he said, included a car chase, a break-in at a car dealership and a number of thefts of boat engines.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley said he is quite happy with the resources there and that the two guards are doing excellent duty.

He told the meeting it would be kept under review.

Councillor Reddington commended the two Garda members stationed at the Headford base and said they go over and above what is required by even often answering their phones when off duty…