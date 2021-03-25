Garda Chief confirms Salthill Garda station will stay open

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Garda Chief has given assurances that Salthill Garda station will remain open.

Independent City Councillor Donal Lyons called on Chief Superintendent Tom Curley to clarify the future of the station at this week’s meeting of the city’s Joint Policing Committee.

The Galway City West councillor claimed locals were recently advised to call 999 to report incidents of anti social behavior, instead of contacting the direct station telephone number.

Chief Curley clarified that Salthill station is not closing but dialling 999 ensures a call is prioritised and in order to make the best use of resources, it may be the case that when a call is made to Salthill station after 7pm, the call will be answered in another location.

Councillor Lyons says it’s crucial that Salthill station remains fully operational in light of recent events in the area….