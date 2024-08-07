Garda appeal over teenager missing from city

Share story:

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in finding a Galway teenager who has gone missing.

15 year old Thamee Chisale was last seen at his home in Galway City yesterday morning.

He is 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

It’s believed Thami may be in the Sligo area – his family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091-538000, or the Garda Confidential Line.