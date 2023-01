Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have issued an appeal for a man missing from the Mullan Mór area.

35-year-old David Barrett was last seen at his home on Friday, January 6th.

He is described as 5 ft 6 inches in height and of a muscular build, brown hair and blue eyes.

David may have been in the area of the Monivea Road in Ballybrit on Friday evening between 6 and 7pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.