GBFM Newsroom – Gardaí have issued an appeal for a man missing from Loughrea since last week.

50 year old Alan Healy was last seen at his home on Thursday afternoon, September 1st.

He’s described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall with a stocky build, mid-length brown hair, a beard and brown eyes.

It’s not known what Alan was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.