Garda appeal over man missing from Athenry

GBFM Newsroom – Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Jason Fallon who is missing from his home in Athenry.

Jason was last seen on Sunday evening 18th September, 2022 at approximately 5p.m.

Jason is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown/beige coloured top and runners.

Jason left home and is driving a White Volkswagen Caddy Van with a registration number of 162 D.

Gardaí and Jason’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Jason is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.