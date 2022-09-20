Garda appeal over hit and run in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in the city.

A young woman was walking on Sandy Road early yesterday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.

The incident took place between 1am and 1.30am in the early hours of Monday morning.

The young woman was walking on the footpath at Sandy Road, heading towards the Headford Road direction, when she was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene – the woman was taken to UHG for treatment but it’s understood her injuries are not serious.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.

They’re also asking those with dash-cam footage of the area between 1am and 1.30am to make contact with investigating Gardaí at Galway Garda Station.