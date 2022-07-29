Garda appeal over 14 year old girl missing from Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have issued a missing persons appeal for a young teenage girl last seen on the west side of the city.

14 year-old Mia O’ Neill was last seen at Ballymoneen Road on Thursday evening.

She’s described as 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Mia was wearing an orange plaid shirt, Under Armour black shorts and white Nike runners with a purple Nike logo.

Anyone with information on Mia’s whereabouts are asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.