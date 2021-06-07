Garda Appeal for witnesses continues following Sunday morning’s serious crash in Loughrea

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai have continued their appeal for witnesses following a crash in the early hours of yesterday morning that left two people seriously injured.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, and the pillion passenger, a woman in her 30s, were both taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries when their bike was in collision with a car on the Gort Road in Loughrea in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The driver of the other vehicle, failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.