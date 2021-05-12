Garda appeal for missing Rahoon man

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing city man Stephen Hilton.

The 24 year old is missing from the Rahoon area of Galway since Sunday (May 9th).

He is described as being 6 feet 3 inches, with long brown hair and a long patchy brown beard, of slim build with brown eyes.

Stephen was last seen in the Inverin area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Salthill on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.