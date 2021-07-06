Garda appeal following violent assault at Spanish Arch

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have issued a public appeal following an assault at Spanish Arch.

It’s alleged that a young male was violently assaulted when set upon by a group of up to 10 males at the popular amenity on Sunday at 3.20am.

The young men are described as being around 18 to 20 years of age.

Gardaí wish to speak with this group of males and are asking anyone who may have been in the Spanish Arch area between 3am and 3.20am on Sunday morning to come forward with information on 091 538000.