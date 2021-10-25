Garda appeal following serious hit and run incident in Furbo

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious hit and run road traffic collision that occurred between Furbo and Spiddal last evening.

The collision occurred on the R336 at approximately 8.30pm when a car collided with a male pedestrian near Furbo church.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to UHG to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place while forensic collision investigators conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.