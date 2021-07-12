Garda appeal following serious assault in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have issued a public appeal for information following a serious assault on a man in Tuam on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the early horus of Sunday morning at Foster Place in Tuam.

The man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted at approximately 12.05am and received a number of injuries.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Tuam are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward on 093 70840.