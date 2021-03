print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following a robbery and assault in the Claregalway area which involved a gang of youths.

The incident took place at The Friary in Claregalway at approximately 8pm on St Patricks Day.

During the incident, two young men were robbed of a portable speaker by a group of between 10 and 15 youths.

One of the young men was assaulted.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-538000.