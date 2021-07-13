Garda appeal following criminal damage fire incident at Rahoon house

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Salthill has issued an appeal for information following a criminal damage incident at a house in Cnoc An Oir in Rahoon.

The incident occurred at a house in Cnoc An Oir, Rahoon last Friday night (9th of July) at around 9.50pm.

During the incident a window was smashed and flammable liquid was thrown at the front door of the house and ignited.

Two males were observed running from the scene immediately after the incident.

The first is described as wearing all dark clothing with a hood pulled up covering his face.

The second was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up to cover his face and grey tracksuit pants.

One on the males was carrying a Dunnes Stores carrier bag.

They ran from Cnoc An Oir onto the Letteragh Road where they got into a black Volkswagen Golf that was parked on the Letteragh Road at the entrance to Sliabh Rioga.

This Volkswagen Golf drove off up the Letteragh Road at high speed in the direction of Tonabrooky.

Gardaí in Salthill are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward by calling 091-514720 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.