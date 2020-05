Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for information following a break in at Corrandulla pharmacy.

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (18/05) between 1.45am and 1.50am.

It’s understood entry was gained by ram-raiding the shutter at the front of the premises.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000.