Garda appeal as six dog attacks on livestock are recorded

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been almost 50 reports of dog attacks on livestock over the past three months, with six recorded in Galway.

Gardai have issued an appeal to pet owners to control their animals.

Since March Gardaí have been contacted on almost 50 occasions regarding dog attacks on farm animals.

In one incident in Leitrim a dog attacked seven sheep on a farm.

The owner had to pay damages to the farmer and the dog then had to be put down.

In another incident in Meath, a farmer shot two dogs after they killed six sheep and injured two more.

Gardaí have now issued an appeal for owners to control their pets.

Inspector James White says whilst they may think their dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animals.

He says owners could be held liable for damages and face prosecution, and that farmers are also within their right to shoot any dog that attacks their livestock.