Garda appeal after young man was robbed in Eyre Square

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for information after a young man was robbed while walking through Eyre Square.

The incident took place at at around 2.50pm yesterday when the young man was walking close to the playground and the Kennedy Garden and was approached by a male who threatened him and demanded money.

The man is described as being aged in his 40’s or 50’s, with a moustache with dark greying hair and was wearing a navy or blue jacket.

After the robbery, he fled across Eyre Square towards the Skeffington Arms Hotel with two other males.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Galway Gardai on 091-538000.