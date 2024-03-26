Galway Bay FM

26 March 2024

Garda appeal after woman dies at UHG following crash in Menlo earlier this month

A woman has died at UHG, ten days after the car she was a passenger in entered the water at Menlo.

At around 7am on Friday March 15th, the car collided with a wall and entered a flooded turlough.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was a front seat passenger, while the driver was a man aged in his 40’s.

Both were rescued and taken to UHG, but the woman was described as being in critical condition – and she’s now passed away from her injuries.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, particularly those with dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the Menlo area between 6am and 7am on Friday, March 15th.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

