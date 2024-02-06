Galway Bay FM

6 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Garda appeal after thieves threaten Loughrea business owner

Share story:
Garda appeal after thieves threaten Loughrea business owner

Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Loughrea which saw thieves make off with a large number of phones.

The burglary happened shortly after 2am on Wednesday, January 31st, at a business premises on Main Street.

There were two male intruders, wearing face coverings and gloves, and one of them was carrying an iron bar.

The business owner disturbed the two suspects and was then threatened with the weapon.

The burglars then made off with a large number of iPhones.

Anyone who may have seen people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area, or who has any information, is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Members of the public are also asked to keep in mind any phones for sale in unusual circumstances, and report them to Gardai.

Share story:

Pupils at St. Annin’s in Roscahill mark Safer Internet Day

Today, schools all around Galway and beyond have been marking Safer Internet Day with activities, projects and talks. The global event is celebrating 21 y...

Thursday's status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway It affects Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan – with a separate, but ...

University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project

University of Galway has today broken ground on a major new library and learning commons project. It’s been described as a state of the art facility...

Shortages of secondary school places reported across five counties, including Galway

Shortages of secondary school places have been reported across five counties, including Galway. A number of parents in Galway, Kildare, Wicklow, Dublin an...