Garda appeal after string of serious vandalism in Ballybane

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a string of serious incidents of vandalism in Ballybane.

During one incident, a house was attacked with an axe – while in another, a car outside a house was set on fire.

The first incident happened at Glenbaun last Thursday, February 2nd, between the hours of 1 and 2am.

A grey Peugot 3008 parked outside a house was set on fire.

The next incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday February 6th, at the Leas Na Coille estate.

At around 5am, the window of a house was smashed.

Later that evening in the same estate, at around 5pm, the front door of a house was damaged by a man with an axe.

The man had his face covered and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Mill Street at 091-538000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.