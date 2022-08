Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a significant number of silage bales were stolen from a farm in the Oranmore area.

The incident at Oranbeg also saw the thieves – who made off with 19 bales – cause damage to the gates of the farm.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the crime which took place last week between 7pm on the bank holiday Monday and 2pm the following day.

Garda Cáit Ni Chualáin has this appeal