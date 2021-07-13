Garda appeal after serious damage caused to Tuam car dealership

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after serious damage was caused to a car dealership in Tuam.

The incident took place at a premises on the Galway Road at around 8am on Tuesday last, July 6th.

The car dealership was broken into and extensive damage was caused.

During the course of the break-in a white Ford Transit van was taken from outside the property.

Gardaí in Tuam are asking anyone who may have seen any person or vehicle acting suspiciously in the Galway Road area at the time to contact them on 093-70840.