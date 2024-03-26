26 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Garda appeal after men enter Doughiska home and assault family members
Oranmore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after family members were assaulted in their home in Doughiska.
On Saturday a group of males entered a home at the Fearann Ri estate at 11pm – and assaulted family members living there.
A number of males were also observed leaving the property.
Separately, Galway Gardaí are looking for witnesses to an assault in Eyre Square last week.
At 2 o’clock on Friday morning a man was walking alone at Eyre Square when he was attacked by another man.
He was kicked and punched, and suffered injuries during the assault.
Anyone with any information – or who witnessed any suspicious activity – regarding either assault is asked to contact their local Garda station
They can also contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.