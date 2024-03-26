Galway Bay FM

26 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Garda appeal after men enter Doughiska home and assault family members

Share story:
Garda appeal after men enter Doughiska home and assault family members

Oranmore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after family members were assaulted in their home in Doughiska.

On Saturday a group of males entered a home at the Fearann Ri estate at 11pm – and assaulted family members living there.

A number of males were also observed leaving the property.

Separately, Galway Gardaí are looking for witnesses to an assault in Eyre Square last week.

At 2 o’clock on Friday morning a man was walking alone at Eyre Square when he was attacked by another man.

He was kicked and punched, and suffered injuries during the assault.

Anyone with any information – or who witnessed any suspicious activity – regarding either assault is asked to contact their local Garda station

They can also contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Share story:

Gardaí investigate spate of church burglaries in Connemara

Gardaí are investigating a spate of church burglaries in the Connemara area over a 6 day period last week They’re also investigating damage to a li...

Councillors demand complete overhaul of "red tape" surrounding septic tank grant scheme

County councillors are demanding a complete overhaul of the “red tape” surrounding the septic tank grant scheme. The national scheme – d...

Water outages in Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin due to burst watermain

Residents and businesses in the Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin areas are being advised to expect waters outages today due to a burst watermain. Repair works a...

New 'Hydrocurtain' at Eglinton Canal proving effective at tackling rubbish in waterway

A new ‘hydrocurtain’ installed at Eglinton Canal is proving extremely effective at tackling rubbish in the waterway. It’s been installed...