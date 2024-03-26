Garda appeal after men enter Doughiska home and assault family members

Oranmore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after family members were assaulted in their home in Doughiska.

On Saturday a group of males entered a home at the Fearann Ri estate at 11pm – and assaulted family members living there.

A number of males were also observed leaving the property.

Separately, Galway Gardaí are looking for witnesses to an assault in Eyre Square last week.

At 2 o’clock on Friday morning a man was walking alone at Eyre Square when he was attacked by another man.

He was kicked and punched, and suffered injuries during the assault.

Anyone with any information – or who witnessed any suspicious activity – regarding either assault is asked to contact their local Garda station

They can also contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.