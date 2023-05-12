Garda appeal after man dies in road collision on N65 near Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died following a road crash near Loughrea this morning.

The incident happened on the N65 at Moyleen at around 7.30am.

This morning’s crash involved two vehicles – and the road was closed after emergency services attended the scene.

One driver, a man in his 50’s, was taken to UHG, where he later died.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his late teens, was also taken to UHG but his injuries are not life threatening.

The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, in particular those with dash-cam footage who were travelling on the N65 around the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.