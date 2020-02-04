Garda appeal after female pedestrian sustains serious injuries in Oughterard collision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for information after a female pedestrian sustained serious injuries in a road collision in Oughterard last evening.

The collision involving a truck and a pedestrian occurred at approximately 6.20pm on the N59 at Gortrevagh.

A female pedestrian aged in her late 50s was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

It’s understood no further injuries were reported.

One lane of the road remains closed this morning to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators but is expected to reopen fully shortly.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Salthill Gardai on 091 514720.