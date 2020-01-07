Garda appeal after elderly pedestrian hospitalised in Knocknacarra road incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have appealed for witnesses following a road traffic incident in the Knocknacarra area in which an elderly man sustained serious injuries.

The incident involving a pedestrian and a car took place at 5.20 last evening (06/01) at Shangort Road.

The pedestrian, a male in his early 80s, was taken to University Hospital Galway where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed for a period last evening but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Salthill Gardai on 091 514720.