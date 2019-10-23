Garda appeal after car sighted travelling in wrong direction on motorway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was spotting driving on the wrong side of the motorway on the outskirts of the city this afternoon.

The vehicle was travelling on the M6 west between Coolagh roundabout and Claregalway in the direction of oncoming traffic flow.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred between 12.45 and 1pm.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact Oranmore station on 091 388030.