Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for information after someone attempted to set public toilets in Portumna on fire.

The incident happened at Castle Avenue on Friday last, May 12th, between 3.50pm and 4.20pm.

A small fire was started in the public toilets, causing damage to the building, which is located beside the playground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Portumna on 090-9742060, or any Garda Station.