Garda appeal after 25 trees dug up and stolen from Ballinasloe pitch

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for information after 25 trees were dug up and stolen from a playing pitch near Ballinasloe.

The theft occurred at East Galway United soccer pitches at Kiltormer between the late hours of Thursday, March 25th and the early hours of Friday, March 26th.

Gardai say this theft would have taken considerable time and effort.

They're appealing for anyone with information, or who has been offered Copper Beech trees for sale, to contact Ballinasloe Gardai at 09096-31890