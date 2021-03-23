Garda action plan to target large gatherings of youths in Salthill and Knocknacarra

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special policing plan is to be put into action for Salthill and Knocknacarra over the Easter period in response to growing concerns that large numbers of youths will gather in the area, contrary to current Covid 19 restrictions.

Galway’s most senior Garda, Chief Superintendent Tom Curley, has confirmed to public representatives at this week’s Joint Policing Committee for the city that Gardaí are preparing to divert resources to the area if necessary.

The move follows recent incidents of large groups of young people gathering in Knocknacarra and Salthill and having to be dispersed by Gardai.

Chairperson of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee Councillor Niall McNeilis says action needs to be taken ahead of the Easter break.