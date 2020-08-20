Galwegians Rugby Football Club withdraws plans for major new sports facility in Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galwegians Rugby Football Club have withdrawn an application for a major new sorts facility in Barna.

The development would have been based in Boleynashruhaun in the Barna area and would consist of one full size sand based main pitch, one full sized training pitch, a 3g full sized synthetic pitch, another synthetic pitch and an all weather pitch and 400 metre running track.

The plans also included a clubhouse, covered dugouts, playground, maintenance shed and scoreboard.

The plan was subject to a number of public submissions against the development over reasons including traffic concerns in the area as well as light and noise pollution.

Galwegians RFC has now withdrawn its application for the proposed facility, and has not been available for comment to Galway Bay fm news today