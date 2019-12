Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galwegians Rugby Club has submitted a plan have for a major new sports facility.

The development would be based in Boleynashruhaun in the Barna area, with a decision expected in the new year.

The application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

County planners are due to make a decision in late January.