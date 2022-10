Galway Bay fm newsroom – A vigil will be held in Eyre Square tomorrow for the people of Creeslough following Fridays tragedy.

10 people, including a 5 year old child, lost their lives following an explosion at a service station in Creeslough.

Technical examinations are continuing on site today, with no definate cause identified yet.

The Eyre Square vigil will take place tomorrow at 7pm, with those attending asked to bring a candle.