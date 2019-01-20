Current track
Galway’s wealthiest people revealed in 2019 rich list

Written by on 20 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s richest people have been revealed in the Sunday Independent Rich List for 2019.

Once again, the Comer Brothers are the wealthiest people in the county, commanding a fortune of €1.35bn – up €100m from last year.

They’re followed by businessman Declan Ganley, who now has an estimated worth of €260m – an increase of €5m compared to 2018.

Next is tech entrepreneur Gabriel Ruhan, who’s worth around €219 million – an increase of €5m, followed by fellow tech entrepreneur Pearse Mee, worth €133m – up €3m.

Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh is now worth €115m, representing growth of some €3m since last year.

He’s followed by Galway brothers Anthony, Padraig, Thomas and Liam, who own the Smyths Toys group, and are now worth €112m, up €10m in the past 12 months.

Other entries include businessman James Murphy – who sold his hair supplements business Viviscal for 150 million in 2017 – he’s unchanged at €100m.

He’s followed by care home provider Bill Hughes, who’s seen his worth increase by €4m to €104m.

Thomas McDonogh of Thomas McDonogh and Sons, which has an extensive portfolio of interests, is now worth €87m, up €3m.

While John Flaherty of Athenry-based engineering firm C&F has seen his worth climb by €2m over the past year to now stand at €80m.

