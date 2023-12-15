Galway’s universities get 2 million euro for world-class research equipment

Share story:

Galway’s universities are get just over 2 million euro for world-class research equipment

It’s part of a 15 million euro allocation for the Higher Education sector by Minister Simon Harris

University of Galway is to get 1.4 million euro while ATU is to get 768 thousand euro

The aim of the funding is to support vital research activity across the sector while also building future capacity in R&D