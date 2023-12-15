15 December 2023
~1 minutes read
Galway’s universities get 2 million euro for world-class research equipment
Galway’s universities are get just over 2 million euro for world-class research equipment
It’s part of a 15 million euro allocation for the Higher Education sector by Minister Simon Harris
University of Galway is to get 1.4 million euro while ATU is to get 768 thousand euro
The aim of the funding is to support vital research activity across the sector while also building future capacity in R&D