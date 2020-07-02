Galway’s two Sinn Féin TD’s appointed to party front bench

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s two Sinn Fein TDs have been appointed to the party’s front bench.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell and Roscommon-Galway TD Claire Kerrane will now be part of the 15 strong front bench, which also includes Pearse Doherty, Louise O’Neill and Eoin Ó Broin.

Micheál Martin’s Ministerial appointments are continuing to generate criticism following complaints of a lack of gender and regional equality.

In opposition to yesterday’s ministerial announcements, Sinn Féin has launched a front bench almost equally split between men and women and that features a strong showing for the west of Ireland.

Deputy Farrell has been announced as Sinn Fein’s Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform.

She says Sinn Féin plans to be a strong but fair opposition.

Meanwhile, Roscommon Galway TD Claire Kerrane has taken the role of party spokesperson on Social Protection, Community, Rural Development and the Islands.

Deputy Kerrane says its vital that women have their voice at the top tables in the state.