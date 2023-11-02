Galway Bay FM

2 November 2023

Galway’s TULCA Visual Arts Festival focuses on event accessibility

This year’s Galway TULCA Visual Arts Festival has partnered with Arts and Disability Ireland to enhance event accessibility

It’s a core focus of the festival which will run in venues across Galway from tomorrow (nov 3) until Sunday fortnight the 19th of November.

Artworks will also focus on how disability, health and medicine shape communities.

Iarlaith Ní Fheorais, Curator of this year’s festival outlines the accessibility provisions:

