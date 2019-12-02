Galway’s Travelling community takes housing protest to City and County Hall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the Travelling community have gathered at County and City Hall this lunchtime in a call to improve housing conditions across 18 sites in Galway.

Local authorities are being urged to deliver on commitments to provide adequate Traveller accommodation and to draw down all available funding allocations.

The group is presenting a third monitoring report which documents ‘unihabitable, unsafe and unhealthy accommodation’.

These include families living without heat and cooking facilities, poor insulation, rats and stagnant water.

The protest is being held on the day that Ireland reports to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

