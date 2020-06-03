Galway’s total COVID 19 cases reaches 482 after 2 new confirmed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being warned Covid-19 still has the potential to spread further across all regions of the country.

Around 500 new cases of the virus have been detected in 21 counties over the past week, with more than half involving people aged between 24 and 55.

The death toll has risen to 1,658, after a further eight people died.

Last night saw the lowest daily increase since March 11th, with 10 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 25,066.

Two further cases of COVID 19 have been confirmed in Galway bringing the city and county total to 482 – with Galway’s cases to date still on the lower end of the scale nationally.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says the latest spread across counties isn’t surprising….