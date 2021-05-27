Galway’s three fatal road collisions in 2021 recorded in west of county

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three fatal road collisions have been recorded in the west of the county so far this year.

A meeting of the county joint policing committee heard the incidents took place in Carraroe, Spiddal and Carna.

No fatal road incidents were recorded in county Galway in the same period from January to April last year.

Chair of the JPC councillor Jim Cuddy noted the increase in fatal crashes and extended condolences to the families impacted.

Speaking about the wider region and the general condition of roads in the west of the county, Connemara area councillor Daithí O Cualáin said it was concerning to see the poor state of the R336 and asked the Garda Chief Superintendent if there is any connection with historic fatalties occurring along that road.

Tom Curley said Gardaí liaise with the county council in relation to dangerous spots on road improvements especially in relation to fatal accidents and stressed it’s part of their investigation work.

The Garda report revealed a 35% drop in speeding offences and a 55% drop in driving without insurance.

There was also a 16% drop in intoxicated driving.

Chief Curley told the meeting a 95% drop in mandatory intoxication testing checkpoints has been recorded in the period.

This, he explained, is due to health guidelines and the use of breathalyser equipment and alcohol wipes.

The Garda Chief said the MIT checkpoints are now back up and running and stressed Gardaí were still making drink-driving arrests in the period.