9 August 2024

Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic

Galway’s The Saw Doctors have been added to the lineup for Electric Picnic.

The festival kicks off next week at Stradbally Hall in Laois.

Organisers have also added the Mary Wallopers to the lineup.

