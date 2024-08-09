Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic

9 August 2024
~1 minutes read
Planning permission is being sought for almost two dozen new homes in Milltown. Eleanor Sheridan is looking to build 23 units at a greenfield site on the ...
Government funding has been announced for three Galway bog-related community projects. €52,000 is to be shared between the 3 projects under the Peatland...
Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams. Students are being warned to watch out for accommodation fra...
Once-off rural housing developments will continue to be supported by the Government. That’s according to local Fianna Fáil Senator Ollie Crowe. Las...