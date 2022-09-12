Galway’s The Dough Bros named among world’s Top 100 pizzerias

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway’s The Dough Bros have become the first Irish restaurant to be named in the world’s top 100 pizzerias.

The city restaurant has been listed at number 79 globally, and was also awarded the title of Top Pizzeria in Ireland 2022.

The Dough Bros, Ronan and Eugene Greaney journeyed to Naples for the 50 Top Pizza event, which is an online guide to the best pizzerias in Italy and the world.

Eugene spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin and described how big an honour it was for them: