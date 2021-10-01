Galway’s Shelly Herterich Quinn elected Vice Chair of Regional Women’s Caucus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn has been elected Vice Chair of the Regional Women’s Caucus.

13 councils across the Midlands, Northern and Western region met online for the inaugural women’s regional caucus meeting.

Cllr Carmel Brady of Cavan County Council was voted as Chairperson with Cllr Herterich Quinn, who is secretary of the Galway Women’s Caucus elected Vice Chairperson.

Her fellow Fianna Fail county council colleague, Mary Hoade, the first female President of the Association of Irish Local Government, opened the meeting.

The aim of the Regional Women’s Caucus is to improve the working environment for women Councillors and to provide a structural support for women entering politics.

Funding was secured from the Department of Local Government for an independent facilitator.

Sinead Doody of Doody Facilitation and Consulting Ltd will help to formulate an evaluation and recommendations report at the end of the first year which will create a blueprint on how to roll out other Regional Caucuses across Ireland.